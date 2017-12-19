We expect 50% growth in AUMs in FY18: PFRDA chairman Hemant Contractor

M Saraswathy

Moneycontrol News

Pension sector regulator Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has seen a big jump in both subscribers as well as assets under managenent (AUM) for the National Pension System (NPS). In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Hemant Contractor, chairman, PFRDA, talks about the business, new players and way ahead. Excerpts:

NPS has seen a big jump both in number of subscribers as well as AUM. Do you expect this trend to continue till end of FY18?

In terms of AUMs, we are touching Rs 2.2 lakh crore, which is a 47 percent growth on a year-on-year basis. This year growth has been better than last year. Atal Pension Yojana itself saw 7.8 million subscribers. Even when it comes to subscribers, we have almost reached 19 million subscribers and have seen a growth of 28 percent. In the last three months of the financial year, we usually get in large volumes and expect to see a 50 percent growth in AUMs and 30 percent growth in subscribers.

Will minors also be allowed to invest in NPS?

We want to open it up for minors but there are a few legal issues that we need to sort out. We have referred it to our law department and we will come to a decision soon.

In the NPS space, while subscribers have grown, the pace of new retirement advisors entering the sector has been slow. What is your view?

Retirement advisors have been slow to take off. But we are going to make some changes in the fee structure and charges they have to pay for the registration. We will streamline the process and will announce the changes soon.

Last year, PFRDA had floated a tender for entry of new pension fund managers. By when can we expect this process to be completed?

For pension fund managers, we had floated a tender last year and had also selected pension fund managers. But then, we were not able to announce the results because the new foreign direct investment (FDI) policy was yet to be announced. We are waiting for a clarification on that.

The RFP is no longer valid. So we will have to go for a fresh one again. We are hoping that we are able to do that by the end of FY18. While it was earlier said that same FDI regulations for insurance were applicable for pension, the government said that they will look at it differently.

Is there a plan to allow additional exposure to equity investments under NPS?

We are looking at a lot of options, like having another life-cycle fund that will allow greater investment in equity. But that is something we are still looking at and no decision has been taken yet.

Have you sought additional tax relief for NPS from the government for the Budget?

Our longstanding demand has been that NPS should be treated on par with employee provident fund (EPF) and Public Provident Fund (PPF). Basically, we want it to be made an EEE (exempt-exempt-exempt) product. We believe that even the Tier II NPS account should be treated on par with mutual funds as far as taxation is concerned. We will press for that again.

There was a proposal by PFRDA that all pension products, including those sold by insurers and mutual funds, should be regulated by it. Has the Finance Ministry taken a decision on this?

We took it up with the ministry again and now they have decided to form a committee and see that the issues are addressed. We have also been talking to Insurance Regulatory and Authority of India (IRDAI) to allow insurers to sell NPS. But the feedback has been that insurers have already been selling their own pension products. Nevertheless, we have left it as a suggestion with the insurance regulator.