Sep 06, 2017 03:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

We are not in the number game, says Lenovo

Lenovo, which sells Motorola phones, was the number two player in the Indian market in the July-September 2016 quarter with 9.6 per cent market share, data from research firm IDC showed.

Chinese handset maker Lenovo today said it is not worried about slipping on the pecking order in the hyper-competitive Indian smartphone market, instead keeping its focus on devices that meet consumer needs.

However, it slipped to the fifth spot with 7 per cent market share in April-June 2017 quarter. "We aren't worried. It isn't a number game. We are focused on bringing devices that meet consumer needs," Lenovo India Mobile Business Group (MBG) Country Head Sudhin Mathur told PTI.

Samsung continues to dominate the top spot with 24 per cent share at the end of June 2017. Interestingly, the other four spots in the top 5 tally are occupied by Chinese players -- Xiaomi, vivo, Oppo and Lenovo.

The market share of Indian vendors like Micromax and Lava remained limited to 15 per cent of overall smartphone market at June-end.

On the other hand, China-based vendors, with their massive ongoing marketing spend and channel expansion, accounted for 54 per cent share of the quarter's shipment.

Lenovo today unveiled its new device -- K8 Plus -- priced at Rs 10,999 that will be available on e-commerce platform Flipkart from September 7. The device features 5.2-inch display, 3 GB RAM, 32 GB internal storage (expandable up to 128 GB), 13 MP and 5 MP dual rear camera and 8 MP front camera and 4,000 mAh battery.

