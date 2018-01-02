App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 02, 2018 07:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wholesale Debt Market witnesses trade worth Rs 1,245.14 crore on National Stock Exchange

Wholesale debt market segment of the National Stock Exchange today witnessed a total turnover of Rs 1,245.14 crore in 24 trades.

Top securities (non-repo) traded at the WDM were:

The 6.79 percent government securities maturing in CG2027 traded value at Rs 520.00 crore at weighted yield of 7.37 percent, the 8.20 percent government securities maturing in CG2025 traded value at Rs 240.00 crore at weighted yield of 7.49 percent and the 6.84 percent government securities maturing in CG2022 traded value at Rs 100.00 crore at weighted yield of 7.19 percent, an NSE release said.

tags #Business #India #NSE

