Apr 06, 2017 01:27 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Watch: Mumbai's smart and futuristic hotel Urbanpod
If you are travelling to Mumbai and not looking to burn a hole in your pocket with your stay, check into Urbanpod, India's first and only pod hotel that opened its doors in suburban Mumbai's Andheri. CNBC-TV18?s Kevin Lee gets more details.