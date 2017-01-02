Watch: DHFL & Indiabulls Housing on new housing schemes

Housing finance companies are in focus because PM Modi has announced two new housing schemes and also new schemes for the urban poor. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Harshil Mehta, CEO of DHFL and Gagan Banga, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Indiabulls Housing Finance shared their readings and outlook on the same.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 02, 2017, 02.50 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Watch: DHFL & Indiabulls Housing on new housing schemes

Housing finance companies are in focus because PM Modi has announced two new housing schemes and also new schemes for the urban poor. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Harshil Mehta, CEO of DHFL and Gagan Banga, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Indiabulls Housing Finance shared their readings and outlook on the same.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Watch: DHFL & Indiabulls Housing on new housing schemes

Housing finance companies are in focus because PM Modi has announced two new housing schemes and also new schemes for the urban poor. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Harshil Mehta, CEO of DHFL and Gagan Banga, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Indiabulls Housing Finance shared their readings and outlook on the same.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Housing finance companies are in focus because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced two new housing schemes and also new schemes for the urban poor.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Harshil Mehta, CEO of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) and Gagan Banga, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Indiabulls Housing Finance shared their readings and outlook on the same.

For entire interview, watch accompanying videos.

Tags  Housing finance Narendra Modi Harshil Mehta Dewan Housing Finance Corporation DHFL Gagan Banga Indiabulls Housing Finance

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Watch: DHFL & Indiabulls Housing on new housing schemes

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.