Warren Buffet: The legendary investor who even money seems to follow

Moneycontrol News

One of the most successful investors in the world, Warren Buffett is celebrating his birthday today. The 87-year-old business magnate is CEO and Chairman of the investment firm Berkshire Hathaway.

According to Forbes list of the biggest public companies in the world, Berkshire Hathaway has become the third largest public company in the world with assets of USD 620.9 billion, largely following Buffett’s philosophy of investing in value shares.

The octogenarian was born in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. His father Howard Buffett was a businessman and four times member of Congress. Always interested in business, Warren Buffett completed his Bachelors in 1950 from the University of Nebraska and the Master’s Degree in Economics in 1951 from Columbia University.

Also Read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala does not like to be called Buffett but follows his style; here’s why

He started working as an investment salesman in his father's firm Buffett-Falk & Co. After three years of working there, he joined Graham-Newman Corp in 1954. There, he stayed for two years.

At the age of 25, he founded his own investment fund Buffett Partnership. With seven limited partners. For the next 13 years, he reaped benefits as he continued to crush the stock markets.

According to a Business Insider calculations, USD 100,000 invested in the Buffett Partnership in 1957 would have become USD 1,719,481 as for over a decade, Buffett achieved an annual compounded return of 24.5 percent net of fees. However, he shut his firm down in 1969 and joined Berkshire Hathaway. He has been at the helm of it since then.

Warren Buffett has become Bank of America's top shareholder. Read here

Besides, he is also the benefactor for: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, Howard G Buffett Foundation, Susan A Buffett Foundation, Novo Foundation.

He is also the Board member of following companies/trusts: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, Precision Castparts Corp, Kraft Heinz Co, Berkshire Hathaway Energy.

In the past, he was a Board Member of Washington Post Co, Coca-Cola Co, Gillette Co, and Salomon Inc., among others.

He has constantly been ranked as one of the richest persons in the world and currently is at the top of the list. Buffett was awarded the US Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011.

Berkshire Hathaway portfolio

Berkshire holds a stake in a few of the top companies in the world. The list is based on SEC filing by the companies and is not exhaustive. Full list here.

USG Corporation- 27.20 percentKraft Heinz Co- 26.73 percentAmerican Express Company- 17.15 percentMoody’s corporation- 12.92 percentAmerican Airlines group- 9.65 percentThe Coca-cola Co.- 9.38 percentIBM Corp-5.80 percentGM Co- 4.12 percentGoldman Sachs Inc-2.83 percent

Apple Inc.- 2.52 percent

Business philosophy

Below are a few of the most memorable business philosophies of the legendary investor (Courtesy: Investopedia):

"Rule No. 1: Never lose money. Rule no. 2: Never forget rule no. 1."

"Our favourite holding period is forever."

"It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."

"If the business does well, the stock eventually follows."

(With inputs from Bloomberg.)