App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 12, 2017 08:27 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Wal-Mart eliminates more corporate jobs

Wal-Mart confirmed the latest round of job cuts, which will involve "hundreds" of positions in its international and technology businesses, along with its Sam's Club warehouse chain.

Wal-Mart eliminates more corporate jobs

Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Tuesday it is eliminating more U.S. corporate jobs this month, even as it invests in improving its e-commerce operations and in regaining its low-cost pricing advantage in the U.S. retail sector.

Wal-Mart confirmed the latest round of job cuts, which will involve "hundreds" of positions in its international and technology businesses, along with its Sam's Club warehouse chain.

"As we said in January, to fuel our growth and our investments we have to manage our costs and our capital decisions with discipline," Wal-Mart spokesman Randy Hargrove said. "This means we will continue to find ways to operate more efficiently and effectively."

He gave no details on the number of positions to be eliminated.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the move on Tuesday.

Wal-Mart's job cuts started in 2016 when the retailer said it was eliminating 7,000 back-office positions and moving more of its workforce to the sales floor.

Earlier this year, Wal-Mart cut more than a 1,000 corporate positions, mostly in its human resources department.

tags #jobs #Wal-Mart Stores Inc #World News

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.