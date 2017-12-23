App
Dec 21, 2017 09:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vyapam scam: CBI hands out DVDs of charge sheet to accused

"We have handed over charge sheets in DVDs, each containing around 39,500 pages including enclosures, to the accused or their advocates in the special CBI court," special prosecutor Satish Dinkar told PTI today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
CBI_Central_Bureau_investigation_CBI

The CBI has handed over DVDs, instead of hard copies, of its charge sheet to 491 accused in the case related to the Madhya Pradesh Pre-Medical Test (PMT) 2013, a part of the Vyapam admission and recruitment scam.

The CBI filed the charge sheet in the court on October 31, 2017, but the judge asked the Central agency to provide a copy to every accused.

The charge sheet runs into around 1,500 pages along with around 38,000 pages of enclosures, CBI sources said.

If hard copies were to be distributed to the accused, it would have needed a truck for delivery, Dinkar said.

The Vyapam scam, pertaining to entrance and recruitment examinations conducted by the MP Professional Examination Board (Vyapam being its Hindi acronym), came to light in 2011.

It is alleged that touts, in connivance with officials, helped students crack the professional course entrance tests using experts who wrote the tests instead of the students.

