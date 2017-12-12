App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 12, 2017 02:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Volvo launches new XC60 at Rs 55.9 lakh

The company plans to sell 2,000 units this year, a growth of 25 per cent over the last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo Cars today launched the new version of its SUV XC60 priced at Rs 55.9 lakh (ex-showroom all India).

The company plans to sell 2,000 units this year, a growth of 25 per cent over the last year.

"We are confident that the all new XC60 with its segment defining features, modern Scandinavian design and luxury will prove to be an attractive proposition for customers," Volvo Auto India Managing Director Charles Frump told reporters here.

The XC60 is not only one of the company's largest selling models globally but has been received well in India too, he added.

The model accounts for almost a third of company's sales in India, Frump said. It is imported as fully built unit.

The new XC60 comes with various advanced safety features including technology to detect pedestrians and cyclists and steer assist.

Other features include air suspension, four zone climate control, front seat ventilation and massage feature.

The company is in the process of doubling its dealership network over the next two years.

It has 19 dealerships across the country.

tags #Business #Companies #SUV XC60 #Volvo Cars

most popular

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.