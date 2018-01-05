App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 05, 2018 05:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Volvo Cars posts record sales of 2,029 units in India last year

"The year 2017 indeed has been a record year for us as we witnessed the introduction of some exciting products S60 Polestar, V90 Cross Country and the all new XC60," Volvo Auto India Managing Director Charles Frump said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Swedish luxury car maker Volvo Cars today reported 28 per cent increase in sales at 2,029 units in 2017.

The car-maker had sold 1,585 units in 2016. The company's highest ever retail sales performance comes on the back of a great year marked by exciting new product launches, successful start of local assembly, network expansion and exemplary brand engagement programmes, the company said in a statement.

"The year 2017 indeed has been a record year for us as we witnessed the introduction of some exciting products S60 Polestar, V90 Cross Country and the all new XC60," Volvo Auto India Managing Director Charles Frump said.

The company is on the track to double its segment share to 10 per cent by the end of 2020, he added. "2018 looks even more exciting with a full year sales of the new XC60 and on exciting compact luxury SUV scheduled to be launched mid-year," Frump said.

tags #Business

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.