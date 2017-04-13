Volvo Auto India hikes prices across model range by up to Rs 2.5 Lakh

Volvo Auto India has announced a price revision of models across range citing an increase in input costs.

"All the models would undergo an upward revision in the Ex-showroom prices by up to 2.5%. The increase is due to rise in input costs which affect all models sold in India. Volvo Cars focus has always been to provide the best-in-class products to our customers at a competitive price with class-leading safety and intuitive features offered as standard across models." the company said in a statement.

The Swedish automaker had entered India in 2007 and currently sells eight luxury models ranging from the S60 sedan to the XC90 SUV.