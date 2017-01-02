Volkswagen registers sale of 4348 cars in December 2016

Volkswagen's product portfolio ranges from the likes of a mass market product – Ameo, to the powerful GTI targeted at auto enthusiasts, providing consumers with a wider choice to experience the brands robust build-quality, safety and class-leading driving experience.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 02, 2017, 01.48 PM | Source: NEWS18.com

Volkswagen registers sale of 4348 cars in December 2016

Volkswagen's product portfolio ranges from the likes of a mass market product – Ameo, to the powerful GTI targeted at auto enthusiasts, providing consumers with a wider choice to experience the brands robust build-quality, safety and class-leading driving experience.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Volkswagen registers sale of 4348 cars in December 2016

Volkswagen's product portfolio ranges from the likes of a mass market product – Ameo, to the powerful GTI targeted at auto enthusiasts, providing consumers with a wider choice to experience the brands robust build-quality, safety and class-leading driving experience.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Volkswagen registers sale of 4348 cars in December 2016
Volkswagen, Europe’s leading manufacturer has announced its monthly sales performance for December 2016, selling 4348 units as compared to 2577 units sold in the corresponding month of the previous year.

Michael Mayer, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “2016 has been a great year for Volkswagen in India, with the launch of the Made-in-India, Made-for-India Ameo that attracted a new set of buyers and also won accolades for being the best Sub-Compact Sedan in the category. The year also witnessed the launch of the most awaited GTI and new variants of the Polo and Vento. We look forward to 2017, as we gear up to introduce our global models in India and continue to strengthen our robust sales and service network across the country.”

Volkswagen's product portfolio ranges from the likes of a mass market product – Ameo, to the powerful GTI targeted at auto enthusiasts, providing consumers with a wider choice to experience the brands robust build-quality, safety and class-leading driving experience.

Volkswagen, a leading carmaker in Europe, sells its broad model range, from the up! to the Phaeton, in more than 150 countries worldwide. Volkswagen currently offers the Polo, Vento, Jetta, Beetle, Ameo and GTI in India.

Tags  Volkswagen Europe manufacturer Michael Mayer Made-in-India
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Volkswagen registers sale of 4348 cars in December 2016

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.