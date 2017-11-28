Volkswagen planning to develop commercial vehicles in China

The German group and JAC announced in June they were to set up a joint venture to develop and build zero-emission passenger cars as Volkswagen (VW) is pushing efforts to achieve the Beijing government's production and sales quotas for new-energy vehicles.
Volkswagen may expand cooperation with China's Anhui Jianghuai Automobile (JAC) beyond electric cars to jointly develop and build commercial vehicles in the world's largest autos market.
On Monday VW said it was looking along with its commercial vehicles division at deepening the cooperation with JAC to include the design, technology, product quality and development of multi-function vehicles.
The venture would affect combustion engined and alternative-energy powered vehicles, would be owned equally by JAC and VW and would be based in JAC's hometown of Hefei, VW said.