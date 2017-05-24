Volkswagen launches Tiguan SUV at Rs 27.68 lakh to take on Toyota Fortuner

Moneycontrol News

German car giant Volkswagen today launched the Tiguan premium sports utility vehicle at Rs 27.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai) to take on the segment best-seller Toyota Fortuner.

The five-seater premium SUV is Volkswagen’s first all-new model introduction in India in nearly a year. The company last year in June launched the Ameo compact sedan which is built on the Polo platform.

Besides the Fortuner the Tiguan will compete against the Ford Endeavour, Honda CRV, Hyundai Santa Fe, Ssangyong Rexton, the recently launched Isuzu MU-X and the to-be-launched Skoda Kodiaq, all of which are available in the price band of Rs 20-30 lakh.

This is second attempt by the German company at cracking the premium SUV segment. It had earlier launched and later phased out the Touareg SUV citing low volumes as the reason. The Touareg though was bigger SUV and priced twice more than the Tiguan.

The Tiguan is powered by a 2 litre turbo charged diesel engine that churns out peak power of 147 bhp and is mated to a 7 speed automatic gearbox. The SUV will be assembled in India which means that the company will able compete effectively against the local competitors.

Thierry Lespiaucq, Managing Director, Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The Tiguan has proven its mettle as a robust and capable carline world over and we are delighted to introduce our global best-seller in the Indian market. Be it daily commute or a meticulous off-road adventure, the Tiguan is a perfect companion, packed with the right amount of power, design and exceptional driving capabilities. With the Tiguan, we are proud to introduce our 4MOTION intelligent all-wheel drive system based on the modern MQB platform, a first for Volkswagen in India.”

The vehicle on the inside gets a large touch-screen display unit which will have Apple Car Play, Android Auto and Mirror Link. It will have a three-zone climate control, height adjustable front seats with heating, hill decent control, rain sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, LED headlamps and taillights, reverse camera, six airbags to name a few.

The Tiguan gives a mileage of 17 kms/litre as per ARAI test figures and has a fuel tank capacity of 71 litres.

The Tiguan will be available across all Volkswagen dealerships in India, in two trims Comfortline and Highline. Giving consumers the convenience of selecting from an array of colours, the Tiguan will be available in Tungsten Silver, Oryx White, Deep Black, Indium Grey and Atlantic Blue.