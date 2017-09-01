App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 01, 2017 09:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Volkswagen India sales decline 6.48% in August to 4,159 units

Volkswagen had sold 4,447 units in the same month last year, Volkswagen India said in a statement.

Volkswagen India sales decline 6.48% in August to 4,159 units

German auto major Volkswagen today reported 6.48 percent decline in August sales in India at 4,159 units.

The company had sold 4,447 units in the same month last year, Volkswagen India said in a statement.

The recently-launched Volkswagen Tiguan has received a very encouraging response from the market, it added.

Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt, said that with the onset of the festive season in regions across India, the company has enhanced car buying experience and started customer engagement initiatives.

tags #Business #Companies #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.