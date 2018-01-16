App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 16, 2018 03:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Volkswagen Group evaluating fresh investments for new models in India

The Volkswagen (VW) group has various brands including — Audi, Volkswagen and Skoda — in the Indian market. On a standalone basis, VW also sells a range of models including Polo, Ameo and Vento in the Indian market.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Volkswagen lost court bid
Volkswagen lost court bid

German auto major Volkswagen Group is evaluating various options for the Indian market, including fresh investments for a completely new product range in the country, according to a company official.

The Volkswagen (VW) group has various brands including — Audi, Volkswagen and Skoda — in the Indian market. On a standalone basis, VW also sells a range of models including Polo, Ameo and Vento in the Indian market.

"Volkswagen Group is currently studying several options which involve phased investments. These investments could range from updated products to a complete new product portfolio," a company spokesperson told PTI.

The VW Group has commissioned Skoda Auto to evaluate a global architecture for volume segments with the modular MQB A0 IN system, the spokesperson added.

related news

"Skoda's strategic approach is to launch this localised platform on the Indian market in 2020 when more stringent crash and emissions standards come into force," he said.

In this context it is planned to produce competitive volume models for the brands Skoda and Volkswagen in India, he said. Audi on the other hand would continue to bring in its own products as per the market demand. VW currently has an installed capacity to manufacture 2 lakh cars annually in a three-shift system from its plant in Chakan, Pune.

The facility rolls out products from both VW and Skoda stables. "Depending on the decisions that will be made in the future, this capacity could be altered," the spokesperson said. Stating that Indian market remains attractive for the group, he said: "With an investment of over 825 million euro (around Rs 5,700 crore on the Chakan plant), it is clear that Volkswagen is here to stay in India.

tags #Audi #Business #Companies #Volkswagen

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.