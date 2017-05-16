Vodafone revenues in FY17 stable despite competitive intensity

Competitive intensity in India’s telecom sector has not hurt Vodafone India's revenues in FY17 as much as others. The Indian arm of British telecom major’s service revenues declined marginally by 0.5 percent in FY17 to Rs 42,956 crores, despite the launch of Jio.

The company’s revenue momentum was driven by subscriber additions and strong data revenues. Vodafone added 10 million broadband users through the fiscal taking its total mobile broadband user base to 37.7 million.

The company also saw a 30 percent growth in data usage during the period compared to the previous year. Vodafone’s data revenues for the year stood at Rs 8467 crore, which grew by 5 percent year-on-year. The telecom major exited the year with an EBITDA margin of 27.3 percent.

Commenting on the company’s financial performance, Sunil Sood, Managing Director and CEO of Vodafone India, said: “Amidst an unprecedented and intensely competitive environment, we delivered a stable performance while recording a strong gain of 0.7 percentage point in revenue marketshare YTD December 2016; increasing our customer base past the 200 million subscriber mark; and expanding our Vodafone SuperNet 4G presence to 2,400 towns by utilizing the spectrum bought during the year.”

Data usage has been on the rise too. According to Vodafone, data usage has increased to 970 MB, while data ARPU (for users > 1MB) was at Rs 140 in Q4FY17 against Rs 160 in the comparable period.

Vodafone India reported a 10.2 percent dip in its FY17 operating profit at Rs 11,784 crore.

The British telecom major's overall revenue on a standalone basis slipped 0.6 percent to Rs 43,095 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

