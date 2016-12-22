Vodafone PoI case: Court refuses to stay TRAI’s penalty order

Vodafone had moved the Delhi High Court against TRAI's order which recommends a penalty for not providing PoI to Reliance Jio. Vodafone had said that TRAI had acted in haste Vodafone had not been given a fair and patient hearing.

Telecom giant Vodafone has received a setback from the Delhi High Court after the court refused to stay the TRAI order recommending a Rs 1050 crore penalty on Vodafone for not providing a point of interconnect (PoI) to Reliance Jio.



Vodafone had moved the Delhi High Court against TRAI's order which recommends a penalty for not providing PoI to Reliance Jio. Vodafone had said that TRAI had acted in haste Vodafone had not been given a fair and patient hearing.



The Delhi HC has issues a notice to the Telecom Department and is seeking a reply. It will resume its hearing on January 3, 2017.



Reliance Jio is a part of Reliance Industries that owns Network 18 Media & moneycontrol.com

