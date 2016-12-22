Dec 22, 2016, 10.09 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Vodafone had moved the Delhi High Court against TRAI's order which recommends a penalty for not providing PoI to Reliance Jio. Vodafone had said that TRAI had acted in haste Vodafone had not been given a fair and patient hearing.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Vodafone PoI case: Court refuses to stay TRAI’s penalty order
Vodafone had moved the Delhi High Court against TRAI's order which recommends a penalty for not providing PoI to Reliance Jio. Vodafone had said that TRAI had acted in haste Vodafone had not been given a fair and patient hearing.
Ashmit Kumar (more)
Reporter, CNBC-TV18 |