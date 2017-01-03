Vodafone plea against TRAI recommendation premature: Centre

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Centre, argued before Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva that Vodafone's plea was a complete abuse of process of court as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had only made a recommendation and the government was yet to form an opinion.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 03, 2017, 01.00 PM | Source: PTI

Vodafone plea against TRAI recommendation premature: Centre

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Centre, argued before Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva that Vodafone's plea was a "complete abuse of process of court" as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had only made a recommendation and the government was yet to form an opinion.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Vodafone plea against TRAI recommendation premature: Centre

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Centre, argued before Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva that Vodafone's plea was a "complete abuse of process of court" as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had only made a recommendation and the government was yet to form an opinion.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Vodafone plea against TRAI recommendation premature: Centre
The Centre today termed as "premature" the plea by telecom major Vodafone challenging TRAI's recommendation to impose Rs 1,050 crore penalty on it for not providing interconnectivity to Reliance Jio.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Centre, argued before Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva that Vodafone's plea was a "complete abuse of process of court" as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had only made a recommendation and the government was yet to form an opinion.

The ASG opposed the maintainability of the petition, saying once the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) of the Ministry of Communication takes a decision, then it is an appealable order.

He also questioned whether the telecom major had any material with it to show that the government would be influenced by TRAI's recommendation.

The court, thereafter, gave the Ministry and TRAI two weeks time to file their replY on the issue of maintainability of the petition and listed it for hearing on February 6.

Tags  Centre Vodafone telecom TRAI Reliance Jio Centre
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Vodafone plea against TRAI recommendation premature: Centre
Wire News
Platinum Member
685 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.