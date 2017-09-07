Vodafone Play ties-up with HOOQ for content

Telecom major Vodafone India today said it has partnered with premium video-on-demand service HOOQ to offer unlimited streaming of content from Hollywood, Bollywood and local movies to customers.

"We find our customers are increasingly seeking enriching and diverse content options. Through our partnership with HOOQ, we have further strengthened the base of quality content on Vodafone Play. Vodafone Play subscribers can now access globally acclaimed movies, television shows," Vodafone India national head – VAS and Content, Dipankar Ghoshal said.

Commenting on the collaboration, HOOQ India managing director Salil Kapoor said, "India is one of the key markets for HOOQ and this strategic partnership will ensure a wider reach for us giving Vodafone customers a window to experience the best of Hollywood movies and TV shows across genres."