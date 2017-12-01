App
Dec 01, 2017 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vodafone offers cashback of Rs 2,200 on 4G Micromax smartphones

To avail this offer users will have to recharge their phones with a minimum of Rs 150 for a period of 36 months

 
 
Telecom giant Vodafone has extended its partnership with device manufacturer Micromax and is offering cashbacks of Rs 2,200 on a wide array of its 4G smartphones. The offer is available on Bharat 2 Plus, Bharat 3, Bharat 4, and Canvas -1 model smartphones.

To avail this offer users will have to recharge their phones with a minimum of Rs 150 for a period of 36 months. The cashback will be made in two tranches where users will get their first cashback of Rs 900 at the end of 18 months and the second and final installment of Rs 1,300 after another 18 months taking the tally to Rs 2,200.

Few months ago, Vodafone and Micromax had launched budget 4G smartphone Bharat-2 Ultra for an actual price of Rs 2,899. However, Vodafone offered similar cashbacks on the phone effectively bringing the price down to Rs 999.

“This is an initiative to democratize access to Vodafone SuperNet 4G. Recently through our partnership with Micromax we launched the most affordable smartphone in the country at a very attractive price of Rs 999/-. We are now giving more options to our customers to choose from by bringing four more entry level Micromax 4G smartphones within the special cash back offer. We hope that this will encourage and enable several million phone users to upgrade to a smartphone and enjoy a richer user experience with Vodafone SuperNet 4G," Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director – Consumer Business, Vodafone India said in a statement.

The cashback will be transferred to the customer’s Vodafone M-Pesa wallet.

To keep up, Bharti Airtel had announced tie-ups with Karbonn Mobiles and Celkon and give away 4G smartphone at an effective rate of Rs 1,399, provided the customer recharges his phone by a minimum recharge of Rs 169 every months for a period of at least three years.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries, which owns Reliance Jio, also owns Network18, which publishes Moneycontrol.com.

