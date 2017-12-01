App
Dec 01, 2017 08:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vodafone launches five different plans for pre-paid customers

Telecom major Vodafone has announced five different pre-paid plans under 'Super Plans' scheme that offer a combination of data, short messaging services, unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls for its customers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As per the new scheme, customers opting for Rs 509 plan would get 1GB per data per day, 100 free short messaging services, unlimited local, STD and national roaming for 84 days, a company statement said.

Customers can also choose for plans at Rs 458 with 70 days validity, Rs 347 with 28-day validity along with 1.5GB data per day, Rs 199 with 28-day validity and Rs 79 with seven-day validity.

"At Vodafone, everything we do is with a Customer First policy. Each Vodafone Super Plan has been structured to provide the finest value to specific customer requirements," Vodafone India, Tamil Nadu, Business Head, S Murali said.

The plans were available across the company stores and customers can also avail the facility through MyVodafone mobile application, the release added.

