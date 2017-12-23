Vodafone 4G network covers 600 towns in Punjab

Cellular operator Vodafone India today said its 4G network now covers over 600 towns in Punjab and the expansion is in sync with the growing data-related requirements in the state.

"Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G now covers 600 plus towns in Punjab, with over 550 towns being added over the past three months alone," said Arvind Nevatia, Business Head - Punjab, HP and J&K, Vodafone India in a release issued here.

Some of the new towns under Vodafone 4G network include Kapurthala, Malerkotla, Jalalabad, Nabha, Sirhind Fatehgarh Sahib, Muktsar, Jagraon, Fazilka, Sunam and Tarn Taran, he said.

He further said the company had invested about Rs 450 crore on expanding and strengthening the network in the state over the past one year.

"We have seen a rapid rise in data usage in urban and rural Punjab. Our expansion overdrive is in sync with the growing data-related requirements of Punjab. As part of our expansion overdrive, we have rolled out 4,600 plus sites (3G/4G combined) in the last few months, to offer an unmatched quality of network," he said.

"To highlight the strong data promise of our network for the residents of Punjab, we have conducted a data speed testing campaign in the state with the speed tests confirming the superiority of the network quality and superfast speeds of Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G," he claimed.