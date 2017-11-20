App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 20, 2017 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo V7 launched in India at a price of Rs 18,990: 10 things to know

The phone will be available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart from November 24 at a price of Rs 18,990.


Vivo launched its V7 smartphone in India on Monday at an event held in Gurugram. The phone will be available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart from November 24 at a price of Rs 18,990.

The phone is a successor of the V7+ model which was launched in September this year and as the name suggests, V7 is a toned down younger version of the mightier V7+ model.

Here are the top 10 features of the phone:-

  • V7 is a dual SIM phone and is 4G VoLTE compatible.

  • V7 features a 5.7 inch HD+ FullView display with a resolution of 720*1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

  • The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor, which is clocked at 1.8 GHz.

  • V7 has Adreno 506 to power all the graphical requirements of the phone.

  • The phone sports a whopping 24 megapixel front camera with a ‘moonlight glow’ feature that projects a soft selfie flash. At the rear, the phone sports a 16 megapixel camera with an aperture rate of f/2.0.

  • The phone will feature a 4 GB RAM and will have 32 GB internal memory, which can be expanded to 256 GB with its dedicated memory slot.

  • On the security front V7 features a rear mounted fingerprint sensor.

  • Will run on Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat.

  • The phone will come in two colour variants – Champagne Gold and Matte Black.

  • V7 is powered by a non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery.

tags #Business #Technology

most popular

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.