Vivo V7 launched in India at a price of Rs 18,990: 10 things to know

Vivo launched its V7 smartphone in India on Monday at an event held in Gurugram. The phone will be available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart from November 24 at a price of Rs 18,990.
The phone is a successor of the V7+ model which was launched in September this year and as the name suggests, V7 is a toned down younger version of the mightier V7+ model.
- V7 is a dual SIM phone and is 4G VoLTE compatible.
- V7 features a 5.7 inch HD+ FullView display with a resolution of 720*1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9.
- The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor, which is clocked at 1.8 GHz.
- V7 has Adreno 506 to power all the graphical requirements of the phone.
- The phone sports a whopping 24 megapixel front camera with a ‘moonlight glow’ feature that projects a soft selfie flash. At the rear, the phone sports a 16 megapixel camera with an aperture rate of f/2.0.
- The phone will feature a 4 GB RAM and will have 32 GB internal memory, which can be expanded to 256 GB with its dedicated memory slot.
- On the security front V7 features a rear mounted fingerprint sensor.
- Will run on Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat.
- The phone will come in two colour variants – Champagne Gold and Matte Black.
- V7 is powered by a non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery.