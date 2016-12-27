Vistara passengers to have seamless check-in facility

Vistara today said it has forged partnerships with global carriers Air France, KLM and Japan Airlines, which would allow its customers to avail a seamless check-in facility on their network across the world and vice versa.

The Inter-Airline Through Check-In (IATCI) partnership enables customers to enjoy a seamless 'Through Check-in' facility when connecting to or from a domestic Vistara flight in India and more than 100 countries across the globe on these airlines, Vistara said in a release.

"We are delighted to partner with leading global airlines, Air France, KLM and Japan Airlines...and look forward to working together in providing a hassle-free air travel experience to our joint customers," Vistara's Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer Sanjiv Kapoor said in the release.

Under the tie-up, passengers can now get their boarding passes at the first point of departure for all the travel sectors, both domestic and international, that are on the booking with their baggage checked through to their final destination, it said.

The Delhi-based Tata-SIA run joint venture carrier already has arrangement with Singapore Airlines and SilkAir.

Vistara currently operates 515 weekly flights from across 18 domestic destinations, connecting India with multiple international destinations via its interline partners.

"The through check-in facility will offer great convenience to customers connecting from domestic routes on Vistara to our foreign airline partners, while allowing inbound passengers to seamlessly travel on Vistara's domestic onward flight," Kapoor added.

In addition to hassle free check-in facility, passengers connecting from international flights to a domestic flight in India will also have their bags tagged all the way to the final destination. But they will be required to claim their baggage at the first port of entry in India and drop it off to Vistara at the luggage transfer counter after clearing customs, the airline said.