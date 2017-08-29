Vishal Sikka's wife Vandana Sikka quits as Chairperson of Infosys Foundation

Moneycontrol News

Days after Vishal Sikka resigned as the CEO of Infosys, his wife Vandana Sikka has also quit as the Chairperson of Infosys Foundation USA.



Proud of 2.5 amazing yrs creating & scaling purposeful work with the team @InfyFoundation! Thx all for your support.https://t.co/0etMhfTJJA

— Vandana Sikka (@VTSikka) August 29, 2017

In an email that was later published through her account as a blog post on Medium, she wrote, “I am writing this email to let you know that I have decided to move on from my role as the chairperson of Infosys Foundation USA. But as we know, a person’s passions are not bound by the entities that house us temporarily. And so no matter where I go, I am certain that I will continue to champion the same efforts that I have throughout this journey over the last 2.5+ years.”

Infosys Foundation USA is a philanthropic arm of the company which works towards inspiring children, young adults, and educators to become creators of technology.

Vandana Sikka holds a Master’s degree in Computer Science and was invited by the tech giant to handle the foundation's affairs in the US.

Earlier, Vishal Sikka had resigned as the CEO of Infosys on August 18 citing "continuous stream of distractions and disruptions" as the reason in his resignation letter.

On Sikka's exit, Infosys board had later said in its report to the exchanges that Narayana Murthy's continuous assault was the primary reason that Vishal Sikka resigned despite strong Board support.