App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Aug 28, 2017 09:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vijaya Bank to raise Rs 1000-cr in QIP

The Bengaluru-based bank can offer a discount of up to 5 percent on the floor price for the qualified institutions' placement (QIP) of shares, it said in a regulatory filing.

Vijaya Bank to raise Rs 1000-cr in QIP

State-run lender Vijaya Bank today launched a Rs 1,000-crore institutional sale of shares with a floor price of Rs 66.36 per share.

The Bengaluru-based bank can offer a discount of up to 5 percent on the floor price for the qualified institutions' placement (QIP) of shares, it said in a regulatory filing.

The bank board had decided to go for the QIP at its meeting on May 9, for which the shareholders had given their ascent on June 23.

The QIP committee today approved the opening of the share sale immediately, it said.

The bank scrip closed 2.17 percent up at Rs 70.75 a piece on the BSE today as against a 0.49 percent gains in the benchmark.

tags #Companies #Vijaya Bank

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.