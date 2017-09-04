App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 04, 2017 09:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vijaya Bank raises Rs 700 cr via QIP

Public sector lender Vijaya Bank today said it has raised about Rs 700 crore through a qualified institutions placement (QIP).

Vijaya Bank raises Rs 700 cr via QIP

Public sector lender Vijaya Bank today said it has raised about Rs 700 crore through a qualified institutions placement (QIP).

"The QIP Committee of the bank at its meeting held today approved the issue and allotment of 11,10,22,997 equity shares to eligible QIBs at Rs 63.05 per equity share at a discount of 5 percent on floor price of Rs 66.36 per equity, aggregating to Rs 6,99,99,99,961," it said in a regulatory filing.

The bank said after this allotment of equity shares in the QIP, the paid-up equity share capital Vijya Bank has increased to Rs 11,09,86,83,370 comprising of 1,10,98,68,337 equity shares.

Shares of Vijaya Bank closed 2.65 percent down at Rs 66.20 on BSE today.

