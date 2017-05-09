Vijay Mallya siphoned off more than Rs 100 crore abroad via shell companies

Moneycontrol News

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya used around 40 companies to siphon off more than Rs 100 crore abroad, a source at an investigative agency told Moneycontrol.

“We have found 30-40 companies to which he siphoned off more than Rs 100 crores,” a senior Enforcement Directorate official said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Board of Investigation (CBI) have tracked down the companies- based out of financial hubs like Singapore and London--used to divert loan money from the country.

The Rs 100 crore remitted was a part of the Rs 950 crore loan to now defunct Kingfisher Airlines by the IDBI Bank.

Mallya used this money to buy lavish properties around the world, which also have been traced, the source added.

The ED is likely to soon file an extradition plea against Mallya - residing at the United Kingdon - and Kingfisher Airlines officials. The plea will include money laundering charges.

“If ED does not mention money laundering charges in this extradition, then it would be difficult to investigate (Mallya) after bringing him here,” the official said.

The CBI has already filed an extradition application with cheating and forgery charges included. The chargesheet, filed in Januray, names five IDBI Bank officials, four KFA employees and Mallya.

ED is hoping to bring back Mallya in the next six to nine months.

According to earlier media reports, CBI had reached out to seven countries including US, UK and Switzerland to which funds were transferred by Mallya.

Mallya had left India in early March last year for the UK after multiple probes were initiated against him for defaulting on Rs 9,000 crore worth of bank loans.