Vijay Kumar takes charge as MD and CEO of NCDEX

Vijay Kumar Venkataraman today took charge as the new Managing Director and CEO of the country's leading commodity bourse NCDEX.

Kumar took over the charge from the outgoing MD and CEO Samir Shah who was with the bourse for four years.

"Vijay Kumar took charge as new MD and CEO today," a senior NCDEX official told PTI.

Kumar has been appointed for three years effective from today, NCDEX said in a statement.

"His wealth of experience in this domain will be a great asset to the company," NCDEX Chairman Rabi Narayan Das.

NCDEX stands at the cusp of various promising initiatives, and "I am confident that under his visionary leadership, we will achieve new heights", Das added. Kumar brings over 25 years of experience in leadership roles in the areas of commodity trading and merchandising along with risk management, logistics and operations.

Kumar is an agro-industry veteran who has worked for companies like National Bulk Handling Corporation, Cargill, Reliance Industries, Arthur Andersen, ITC Ltd, Britannia and Sharp Group. He had also worked at NCDEX as chief business officer between June 2009 to September 2014.