Apr 08, 2017 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vignaharta Ceramics LLP sells 4.4 lakh shares of Asian Granito﻿

On April 7, 2017 GMO Emerging Domestic Opportunities Fund bought 255,287 shares of Asian Granito at Rs 378 per share on the NSE. However, Vignaharta Ceramics LLP sold 441,704 shares at Rs 378.01 per share on thee NSE.

Asian Granito India closed at Rs 376.95, up Rs 5.10, or 1.37 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 386.85 and 52-week low Rs 148.00 on 07 April, 2017 and 08 April, 2016, respectively.

tags #Asian Granito #Buzzing Stocks #GMO Emerging Domestic Opportunities Fund #Vignaharta Ceramics LLP

