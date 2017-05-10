App
May 10, 2017 11:50 AM IST | Source: PTI
May 10, 2017 11:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Video intelligence startup Vidooly raises $1.4 million

Vidooly will utilise the series A funds towards product engineering, marketing, and enhancing sales and distribution channels, it said in a statement.

Video intelligence startup Vidooly raises $1.4 million

Video intelligence startup Vidooly has raised USD 1.4 million (Rs 8.9 crore) in funding from GVFL and Times Internet.

Vidooly will utilise the series A funds towards product engineering, marketing, and enhancing sales and distribution channels, it said in a statement.

Previously, the company has raised about USD 1 million.

"Video consumption over the last couple of years has exploded given faster and affordable internet access and also the rising demand for devices and high quality online content," Vidooly co-founder Nishant Radia said.

The aim is to be a dominant player in this space globally, he added.

"We plan to utilise the funds raised to expand in attractive markets such as the US, Europe and Asia and also strengthen the team at Vidooly," he said.

Vidooly was also a part of the Times Internet-backed startup incubator Tlabs in its accelerator programme in 2014.

Vidooly’s online video intelligence software platform allows content creators, brands, agencies and media companies to drive more engagement to their video content.

Since its inception, over 20,000 video content creators across the globe have signed up on its platform from more than 28 countries to grow across social video like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

