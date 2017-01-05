Jan 05, 2017, 02.32 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Companies like Havells, Bajaj Electricals and Symphony may likely be the favorites to acquire the stake. Private equity players like Advent have also been approached for the acquisition.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Videocon to sell majority stake in Kenstar, say sources
Companies like Havells, Bajaj Electricals and Symphony may likely be the favorites to acquire the stake. Private equity players like Advent have also been approached for the acquisition.
Nisha Poddar (more)
Correspondent, CNBC-TV18 |
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.