Videocon to sell majority stake in Kenstar, say sources

After a successful completion of a deal on its direct-to-home business, the Dhoot family's Videocon is back on the street with yet another deal. It has commenced the process to sell its majority stake in home appliance giant Kenstar, sources close to the development tell CNBC-TV18.Companies like Havells Bajaj Electricals and Symphony may likely be the favorites to acquire the stake. Private equity players like Advent have also been approached for the acquisition.Videocon may utilise the sale proceeds of Kenstar for debt reduction.