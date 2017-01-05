Videocon to sell majority stake in Kenstar, say sources

Companies like Havells, Bajaj Electricals and Symphony may likely be the favorites to acquire the stake. Private equity players like Advent have also been approached for the acquisition.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 05, 2017, 02.32 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Videocon to sell majority stake in Kenstar, say sources

Companies like Havells, Bajaj Electricals and Symphony may likely be the favorites to acquire the stake. Private equity players like Advent have also been approached for the acquisition.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Videocon to sell majority stake in Kenstar, say sources

Companies like Havells, Bajaj Electricals and Symphony may likely be the favorites to acquire the stake. Private equity players like Advent have also been approached for the acquisition.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Nisha Poddar (more)

Correspondent, CNBC-TV18 |

After a successful completion of a deal on its direct-to-home business, the Dhoot family's Videocon is back on the street with yet another deal. It has commenced the process to sell its majority stake in home appliance giant Kenstar, sources close to the development tell CNBC-TV18.

Companies like Havells , Bajaj Electricals and Symphony may likely be the favorites to acquire the stake. Private equity players like Advent have also been approached for the acquisition.

Videocon may utilise the sale proceeds of Kenstar for debt reduction.

Watch video for more..
Tags  Videocon Industries Symphony Bajaj Electricals Havells India
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Videocon to sell majority stake in Kenstar, say sources

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.