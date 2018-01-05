App
Jan 04, 2018 10:30 PM IST

Videocon Hi5, Flipkart tie-up for smartphone accessories sale

Smartphone accessories firm Videocon Hi5 announced an exclusive partnership with e-commerce firm Flipkart for the sale of its products.

Smartphone accessories firm Videocon Hi5 announced an exclusive partnership with e-commerce firm Flipkart for the sale of its products.

"Online is a very important channel, and clearly mobile accessories segment, approximately 50 percent sales happen online, and Flipkart was our obvious choice," Videocon Telecom CEO Arvind Bali said in a statement.

In the first phase of this tie-up, Videocon Hi5 will offer accessories like smartphone power banks and chargers. Subsequently, it will other products including smartphone cables, headphones and Bluetooth speakers.

 

