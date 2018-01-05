Videocon Hi5, Flipkart tie-up for smartphone accessories sale

Flipkart The Japanese firm currently own nearly one-fifth of India's leading e-commerce platform, Flipkart. In August 2017, SoftBank's Vision Fund pumped in USD 2.5 billion to take on Amazon in India after its merger talks with Snapdeal collapsed. As of April 2017, the company was valued at USD 11.6 billion.

Smartphone accessories firm Videocon Hi5 announced an exclusive partnership with e-commerce firm Flipkart for the sale of its products.

"Online is a very important channel, and clearly mobile accessories segment, approximately 50 percent sales happen online, and Flipkart was our obvious choice," Videocon Telecom CEO Arvind Bali said in a statement.

In the first phase of this tie-up, Videocon Hi5 will offer accessories like smartphone power banks and chargers. Subsequently, it will other products including smartphone cables, headphones and Bluetooth speakers.