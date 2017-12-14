App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 14, 2017 08:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vedanta to raise Rs 500 crore via NCDs

Vedanta Ltd on Thursday announced it proposes to raise up to Rs 500 crore via an issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Vedanta Ltd on Thursday announced it proposes to raise up to Rs 500 crore via an issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

"We would like to inform you that the company proposes to offer rated, secured, redeemable, non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 500 crore," Vedanta Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

It is holding a meeting of its committee of directors next week on this issue. "The above issuance is pursuant to the approval of the Shareholders passed vide Special Resolution at the 52nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on July 14, 2017, and the Board of Directors' resolution passed at its meeting held on July 29, 2015," the filing said.

Vedanta Ltd is a diversified natural resources company, whose business primarily involves producing oil and gas, zinc-lead-silver, copper, iron ore, aluminium and commercial power.

The company has a presence across India, South Africa, Namibia, Australia and Ireland. Vedanta is the Indian subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc, a London-listed company.

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Worried about Gujarat elections outcome? 3 stock which could give up to 20% return

Worried about Gujarat elections outcome? 3 stock which could give up to 20% return

Budget 2018: Nifty has risen on 3 out of 4 occasions in Budget month under Modi govt. Will the streak continue?

Budget 2018: Nifty has risen on 3 out of 4 occasions in Budget month under Modi govt. Will the streak continue?

Thinking where to invest? Top 10 preferred stock bets from UBS Wealth for the year 2018

Thinking where to invest? Top 10 preferred stock bets from UBS Wealth for the year 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.