App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 01, 2017 09:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vedanta to invest Rs 50,000 cr on India biz expansion: Anil Agarwal

Metals and mining conglomerate Vedanta Resources has plans to invest around Rs 50,000 crore on business expansion in India in coming years, its Chairman Anil Agarwal said on Friday.

Vedanta to invest Rs 50,000 cr on India biz expansion: Anil Agarwal

Metals and mining conglomerate Vedanta Resources has plans to invest around Rs 50,000 crore on business expansion in India in coming years, its Chairman Anil Agarwal said on Friday.

He also expressed hope that the retrospective taxation issue between Cairn Plc and the government would soon be sorted out.

"I have promised the government that the group will invest Rs 40,000-50,000 crore. My shareholders and my banks abroad would be very pleased with my plan," Agarwal said.

He further said that this decade will belong to India and it is the best time to invest here.

On the retrospective taxation row, Agarwal said, "The kind of image that India has all over the world, the retrospective tax is one small thing which has to be sorted out. There is a case between the government and Cairn Plc. I highly recommend both parties to sit down and sort out this issue."

The retrospective legislation was used to levy a principal tax liability of Rs 10,247 crore on the UK-based Cairn Energy Plc. That matter too is before an international arbitration panel.

Highlighting some of the reform measures taken by the government, Agarwal said bankruptcy law and Goods and Services Tax (GST) will help improve the business environment and attract global investors.

Vedanta is a major player in India's Zinc Industry, primary Aluminium market, and refined copper with market shares of 72 per cent, 40 per cent and 35 per cent respectively.

Also, it is India's largest private sector Iron Ore exporter and operator of 26 per cent of India's crude oil production through Cairn India.

Meanwhile, the Income-Tax Department has seized USD 104 million dividend due to Cairn Energy Plc from the remaining stake in the erstwhile subsidiary Cairn India (now called Vedanta Ltd). The department has already adjusted Rs 1,500 crore of tax refund that was due to Cairn Energy, against the principal amount.

"The government already has holding shares about Rs 6,000-7,000 crore and something should be done to settle the issue. Those shares were of Cairn Plc," he had said.

Vedanta Resources recently merged Cairn India with group company Vedanta Ltd.

tags #Business #Companies

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.