App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 09, 2018 09:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vedanta, Tata Steel, two others submit bids for Electrosteel

Electrosteel Steels, which owes Rs 10,273.6 crore to its lenders, was among the 12 companies which the RBI had referred for insolvency proceedings.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Debt-laden Electrosteel today said four companies including Vedanta and Tata Steel have submitted bids to its Resolution Professional (RP), under the insolvency resolution process.

Electrosteel Steels, which owes Rs 10,273.6 crore to its lenders, was among the 12 companies which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had referred for insolvency proceedings.

The company said the corporate insolvency resolution process, in terms of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC), was commenced against it pursuant to the order dated July 21, 2017 passed by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Kolkata bench.

The company said in a BSE filing that the RP has on close of business on January 4, 2018 received 4 resolution plans.

It said the plans have been received from "Renaissance Steel India Private Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd, Vedanta Ltd and Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisor Pte Ltd acting as the investment advisor of EISAF II and EC Holdings, with support of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd".

January 4 was the last last the date to submit the bids in relation to the CIR (corporate insolvency resolution) process of Electrosteel Steels, it said.

tags #Business #Companies #Electrosteel #Tata Steel #Vedanta

most popular

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.