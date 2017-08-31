App
Aug 30, 2017 08:18 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Vedanta Resources names ex-CEO Kuldip Kaura as interim chief executive

Albanese, whose contract was extended in March for five months, will step down from the board but will remain chairman of Vedanta's Zambian copper business, Konkola Copper Mines.

Vedanta Resources names ex-CEO Kuldip Kaura as interim chief executive

Indian mining company Vedanta Resources Plc named former CEO Kuldip Kaura as its interim chief executive, to replace Tom Albanese who is due to step down on Thursday.

The company's search for a new CEO is ongoing, it said on Wednesday.

Albanese, whose contract was extended in March for five months, will step down from the board but will remain chairman of Vedanta's Zambian copper business, Konkola Copper Mines.

Kaura was CEO of Vedanta from 2005 to 2008 and has been president of the office of the group's chairman since 2016.

