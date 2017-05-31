App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 31, 2017 02:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vedanta gets nod to raise up to Rs 350 cr via NCDs

"A meeting of duly authorised committee of directors was held today...for approving offering for subscription, on a private placement basis, up to 3500 secured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures...aggregating up to Rs 350 crore," Vedanta Ltd said in a BSE filing.

Vedanta gets nod to raise up to Rs 350 cr via NCDs

Vedanta Ltd today said that a board-appointed panel has approved raising up to Rs 350 crore via issuance of non-convertible debentures.

"A meeting of duly authorised committee of directors was held today...for approving offering for subscription, on a private placement basis, up to 3500 secured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures...aggregating up to Rs 350 crore," Vedanta Ltd said in a BSE filing.

The NCDs are "to be redeemed after two years from date of allotment through cash flows of the company," the company said. Shares of the company were trading down 2.29 per cent at Rs 239.30 on BSE.

Vedanta Ltd is one of the world's leading diversified natural resources companies. It involves in production of zinc, lead, silver, aluminium, copper, iron ore, oil & gas and commercial power, while its operations span across India, South Africa, Namibia, Ireland and Australia.

tags #BSE #Business #Vedanta

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.