VECV sales rise 9% at 4,571 units in August

Commercial vehicles maker VE Commercial Vehicles today reported 9.06 per cent rise in total sales at 4,571 units in August.

The company, a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, had sold 4,191 units in the same month last year, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) said in a statement.

The August 2017 sales figure includes 4,521 units of Eicher brand and 50 units of Volvo brand.

In the domestic market, Eicher brand posted sales of 3,818 units as against 3,450 units in August last year, a growth of 10.66 per cent, the company said.

On the export front, 703 units of Eicher branded commercial vehicles were shipped as compared to 650 units in the year-ago month.