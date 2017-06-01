App
Jun 01, 2017 06:37 PM IST

Commercial vehicles maker VE Commercial Vehicles today reported 20.8 per cent decline in total sales at 4,573 units in May.

VECV sales down 20.8% at 4,573 units in May

Commercial vehicles maker VE Commercial Vehicles today reported 20.8 percent decline in total sales at 4,573 units in May.

The company, a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, had sold 5,771 units in the same month last year, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) said in a statement.

Eicher branded trucks and buses recorded total sales of 4,539 units last month as compared to 5,710 units in May 2016, down 20.5 percent.

In the domestic market, Eicher brand posted sales of 3,953 units as against 4,705 units in May last year, a decline of 16 percent, the company said.

On the export front, 586 units of Eicher branded commercial vehicles were shipped as compared to 1,005 units in the year-ago month, down 41.7 percent.

Volvo trucks recorded sales of 34 units in May 2017 as compared to 61 units in the same month last year, a decline of 44.3 percent, VECV said.

