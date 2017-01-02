VE Commercial Vehicles sales dip 20% in December

The company, a joint venture between Sweden's Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, said total sales of Eicher-branded trucks and buses also decreased by 20.2 percent to 3,946 units in December compared with 4,946 units in the corresponding month last year.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 02, 2017, 12.19 PM | Source: PTI

VE Commercial Vehicles sales dip 20% in December

The company, a joint venture between Sweden's Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, said total sales of Eicher-branded trucks and buses also decreased by 20.2 percent to 3,946 units in December compared with 4,946 units in the corresponding month last year.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

VE Commercial Vehicles sales dip 20% in December

The company, a joint venture between Sweden's Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, said total sales of Eicher-branded trucks and buses also decreased by 20.2 percent to 3,946 units in December compared with 4,946 units in the corresponding month last year.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
VE Commercial Vehicles sales dip 20% in December
VE Commercial Vehicles reported a 19.9 percent decline in total sales in December at 4,048 units as compared with 5,063 units in the same period last year.

The company, a joint venture between Sweden's Volvo Group and Eicher Motors , said total sales of Eicher-branded trucks and buses also decreased by 20.2 percent to 3,946 units in December compared with 4,946 units in the corresponding month last year.

In the domestic market, sales of Eicher trucks and buses stood at 3,246 units last month compared with 4,109 units in the year-ago period, down 21 percent, VECV said in a statement.

Exports of Eicher trucks and buses stood at 700 units in December as against 837 in the same month last year, down 16.4 percent.

Volvo trucks sold 102 units last month compared with 117 units in December 2015, down 12.8 percent, the company added.

Tags  VE Commercial Vehicles Sweden Volvo Group Eicher Motors

Related Stories

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.