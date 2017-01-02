Jan 02, 2017, 12.19 PM | Source: PTI
The company, a joint venture between Sweden's Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, said total sales of Eicher-branded trucks and buses also decreased by 20.2 percent to 3,946 units in December compared with 4,946 units in the corresponding month last year.
VE Commercial Vehicles sales dip 20% in December
In the domestic market, sales of Eicher trucks and buses stood at 3,246 units last month compared with 4,109 units in the year-ago period, down 21 percent, VECV said in a statement.
Exports of Eicher trucks and buses stood at 700 units in December as against 837 in the same month last year, down 16.4 percent.
Volvo trucks sold 102 units last month compared with 117 units in December 2015, down 12.8 percent, the company added.
