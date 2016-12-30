Vardhman seeks shareholders nod to raise up to Rs 500 cr

In a postal ballot notice to shareholders, Vardhman Textiles has sought the consent of the shareholders for issuing in one or more tranches, secured or unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures/bonds on private placement basis or raise External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) for an amount not exceeding Rs 500 crore.
Dec 30, 2016, 03.04 PM | Source: PTI

Vardhman seeks shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 500 cr

In a postal ballot notice to shareholders, Vardhman Textiles has sought the consent of the shareholders for issuing "in one or more tranches, secured or unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures/bonds on private placement basis or raise External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) for an amount not exceeding Rs 500 crore."

Vardhman Textiles has sought shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 500 crore through non convertible debentures (NCDs) or external commercial borrowings (ECB).

Shares of Vardhman Textiles were trading 0.64 percent higher at Rs 1106.75 on the BSE.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.