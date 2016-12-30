Dec 30, 2016, 03.04 PM | Source: PTI
In a postal ballot notice to shareholders, Vardhman Textiles has sought the consent of the shareholders for issuing "in one or more tranches, secured or unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures/bonds on private placement basis or raise External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) for an amount not exceeding Rs 500 crore."
Vardhman seeks shareholders nod to raise up to Rs 500 cr
Shares of Vardhman Textiles were trading 0.64 percent higher at Rs 1106.75 on the BSE.
