USV eyes Germany's drug tender market through acquisition

Drug maker USV said it is in the process of acquiring a German company to get a toehold in the highly competitive tender market.

"We have signed the share purchase agreement and the process will take about three months," said Prashant Tewari, Managing Director of USV.

Tewari refused to divulge the name of the company it is acquiring or the cost of acquisition.

The German drug maker is said to have sales of around 5 million euros and has 50 marketing authorisations or approvals to market generic drugs.

USV expects the German entity to grow 20 million euros in next five years.

"(The) margins are not big. So if we go via partner route, then you have to split the margins. We have to make money, he has to make money and it becomes difficult. There’s no clarity on the tender prices directly entering that market will (help)," Tewari added.

To curb rising healthcare costs, the German government a decade ago allowed public health insurers to choose cheap copycat drugs for patients through a system of tenders, replacing a structure where doctors or pharmacists made the choice of drug brand. The German government’s decision has commoditised that market - often quoting generic prices lower than most other developed markets and sometimes even cheaper than developing countries.

Despite the challenges of pricing, Germany continues to be attractive as the volume share of generic drugs in 2015 was over 75 percent, much higher than the share in other European countries.

In 2016, the German generics sector comfortably crossed revenues of USD 8 billion and is expected to reach a value of nearly USD 9.5 billion by the end of 2021, according to market intelligence firm Aruvian R'search.

Allergan, Aspen, Mylan, Sandoz, STADA and Teva are major players in the German generics market.

The closely held USV, which is expected to end the year in March with a turnover of around Rs 3000 crore, earns about Rs 500 crore from exports.

The company is relying on US and Europe as key growth drivers to boost its export revenues as it sees the growth of Indian formulation business to slowdown from high double digit to low double digit or probably even high single digit in coming years.

USV's US generic business hasn't been smooth in last one year as the company was hit by a US FDA warning letter for its Daman formulation facility in March last year. The facility which has undergone extensive remediation was re-inspected in August.

Tewari said the company is awaiting USFDA's response. Meanwhile, the same facility received clearance from the European drug regulator.

The warning letter has held up 17 generic approvals. Tewari said any positive outcome on the resolution will double the US revenues for USV.