Usha International goes aggressive on pump business, eyes 25% growth

Consumer durable firm Usha International has launched a series of models under the pump business as part of expansion plans, a top official said today. The company has launched seven new models exclusively designed and suitable for South Indian markets, Usha International, President, Electric Fans and Pumps, Rohit Mathur said.

"Today the main agenda is a series of product launches under water pump business. We are launching seven new models. These are specifically designed for South Indian consumers", he told PTI.

Elaborating, he said the company started the process of designing the pumps for South Indian market and the products are basically for Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka. Stating that the pump business has been under the company for more than 15 years, he said, "we have brought this business back in focus in the last two and half years. We have been in this business. Unfortunately, we never focused".

With the launch of the new models, the company expects a "good growth" as it was already having a strong presence in South under the fans business. "We only need to bring in focus in the pumps category because we believe that this can be a high inorganic growth area for Usha International", he said.

The new models launched come under the mini-mono block category, jet pump, submersible pumps and pressure booster pumps. Responding to a query, he said the company produces the pumps through "outsourcing" model and facilities were present in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and New Delhi.

As part of the new launch, the company would also expand the dealership outlets, he said. "There are 150 direct dealers for South India for pumps. We expect the number of dealers will reach total base of 5,000 outlets in South India by March, he said.

Declining to reveal investment made in this category, Mohit said, the company would take up aggressive marketing campaign on the new range of pumps. To another query, he said the company was looking at a growth of 25 per cent in its pump business alone. "At the moment, if existing turnover in pump business is Rs 100, we expect it to be Rs 125. Within pumps category, our outlook is we must add 20-25 per cent increase in our turnover because of these new prodcuts in 2018-19", he said.

According to him, the domestic pump business was around Rs 6,500 crore to Rs 7,000 crore. South will be approximately about Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,000 crore. To a query on whether the company would look at export of pumps, he said it may happen after two years. "At the moment the focus is on domestic market. We are looking at export market after sometime may be after two years", he said.

Usha International currently ships sewing machines, fans to overseas, he said.