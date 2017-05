Usha Ananthasubramanian new head of Allahabad Bank

Usha Ananthasubramanian has taken over as MD & CEO of Allahabad Bank from May 06, 2017. She succeeds Rakesh Sethi.

Before joining Allahabad Bank, she was the MD & CEO of Punjab National Bank, a bank release said.

She is an experienced banker and had joined banking industry as a specialist officer in Bank of Baroda in February 1982.

In a career spanning over 35 years, she has worked in various positions and acquired vast versatile banking experience.

She also served as CMD of Bharatiya Mahila Bank (BMB), the release added.