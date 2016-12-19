Dec 19, 2016, 10.35 PM | Source: PTI
Pharma major Sun Pharma has said the US health regulator's audit report on its plant at Halol in Gujarat will have a positive impact on the company in the long-term.
USFDA report on Halol unit to be positive in long-term: Sun
The company's Halol facility recently underwent an inspection by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
After the inspection, the American health regulator issued an observation letter to Sun Pharma.
"We have received the audit report of the Halol facility from the USFDA. I think, in the long-term this action will be positive for the company," Sun Pharma MD Dilip Sanghvi told PTI on the sidelines of the 65th annual convocation of the Maharaja Sayajirao University over the weekend.
The inspection was completed on December 1 after which an observation letter was issued by the USFDA. However, the company has not disclosed the nature of observations.
