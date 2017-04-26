USFDA observations for Dr Reddy's Srikakulam plant merely procedural

In what comes as a reprieve for Dr Reddy's, the two observations that the company received from the US drug regulator USFDA for its Srikakulam plant are not very critical in nature but are merely procedural.

CNBC-TV18 accessed the form 483 which includes the two observations. While the first observation says that the pharma major's Srikakulam lab records do not include a complete record of all data, the second reads that the Srikakulam site does not always maintain complete records.

Srikakulam API plant was issued a warning letter from US FDA in November 2015 and has undertaken remediation measures. US FDA in its warning letter reprimanded the plant for non-compliance of data standards in lab tests, unauthorized access, and poor record-keeping practices.

The plant supplies active ingredients for Dr Reddy’s captive consumption as well as for meeting its customer needs. The CTO-6 is the largest API manufacturing plant of the company contributing about 10 percent of sales when Dr Reddy’s received the warning letter.

Dr Reddy's said it collectively spent about USD 35-40 million on remediation work that includes legal and professional charges.

The drugmaker in March received repeat observations from the US FDA on its Duvvada oncology formulation facility in Visakhapatnam.