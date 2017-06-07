App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 06, 2017 09:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

USFDA inspects Spain plant of Vivimed, no observations issued

Drug firm Vivimed Labs on Tuesday said US health regulator has recently inspected its manufacturing plant in Spain without making any observations.

USFDA inspects Spain plant of Vivimed, no observations issued

Drug firm Vivimed Labs on Tuesday said US health regulator has recently inspected its manufacturing plant in Spain without making any observations.

"The company's active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility in Sant Celoni, Spain was recently inspected by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)", Vivimed Labs said in a BSE filing.

At the end of the successful inspection, 'zero' 483 observations were issued, it added.

As per the USFDA, an FDA Form 483 is issued to firm management at the conclusion of an inspection when investigator(s) have observed any conditions that in their judgement may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.

Shares of Vivimed Labs on Tuesday closed 2.42 percent lower at Rs 105.05 per scrip on BSE.

tags #Business #Companies #World News

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.