App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 14, 2017 02:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

USFDA gives EIR to Dr Reddy's Laboratories API plant in Telangana

"In that regard, we would now like to inform you that we have received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the USFDA today as closure of audit for the above referred facility," the drug maker said its filing last night.

USFDA gives EIR to Dr Reddy's Laboratories API plant in Telangana

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has said that the US Food and Drug Administration, which inspected active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) unit at Miryalaguda in Telangana in March this year, has given an 'establishment inspection report'.

After the news broke out, DRL stock was trading at Rs 2,679.70, up nearly 2 per cent, at 2 pm today.

On February 21, the company informed that the FDA had issued form 483 with three observations.

"In that regard, we would now like to inform you that we have received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the USFDA today as closure of audit for the above referred facility," the drug maker said its filing last night.

According to information provided by the FDA in its website, if no enforcement action is contemplated, or after enforcement action is concluded, the drug regulator provides inspected establishments with a final inspection report, called an EIR.

The EIR includes the brief history of prior inspectional findings, including any action taken by FDA or corrective action taken by the firm in response to a previous inspection, the investigator's narrative report, any refusals, voluntary corrections, or promises made by the firm's management and copies of forms the FDA issued to the firm during the inspection, including the FDA form 483.

Angel Broking's vice president (research-pharma) Sarabjit Kaur Nangra said the EIR from the FDA indicates the successful closure of the agency's audit.

"The news is positive, however given the valuations, we are neutral on the stock," she said.

tags #BSE #Business #Dr Reddys Laboratories #USFDA

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.